Asees Kaur all set to 'lighten-up' the mood with her romantic song 'Tu Tan Main'

Ace singer Asees Kaur talks about her latest romantic track ‘Tu Tan Main’ in collaboration with Luvdeep Saini.

It features Rumman Ahmed and Luvdeep.

Asees, who became popular for her songs such as ‘Raatan Lambiyan’ from ‘Shershaah’, ‘Tere Bin’ from ‘Simmba’, ‘Bolna’ from ‘Kapoor&Sons’, says she hopes to get positive feedback for the song which brings out a romantic chemistry between two lovers and how they enjoy every moment of togetherness.

She says: “The song is really heart warming and simply will lighten up your day. I loved working on it and it was so much fun to collaborate with the entire team. I’m really looking forward to the audience’s reaction to this song and I hope they show the same love as they have been doing so far.”

On the other hand, actress Rumman, a well-known face of the Punjabi entertainment industry who rose to fame with the song ‘Khaab’, adds: “The song surely is very close to my heart,and I have simply enjoyed working on it”.

“It was an enriching experience for me to be on the sets of the song and shoot for it.Im hoping for the audiences to bless us and the song with all their love and support. The song is a romantic saga but yet it has a modish touch to it and yes the best part is the fun and frolic that it has.”

