ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Asees Kaur of ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ fame set to perform in UK before 3,000 fans

NewsWire
0
0

Playback singer Asees Kaur, who shot to fame for songs like ‘Raataan Lambiyan’, ‘Akh Lad Jaave’ and others, is set to perform in the UK on July 9.

The singer will perform for three hours with the setlist comprising ‘Akh Lad Jaavea’, ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’, ‘Makhna’, ‘Pachtaoge’ and ‘Ve Maahi’.

The singer will perform at Indigo at the O2 venue. The event will be presented and produced by Rock On Music and the event is expected to witness a footfall of 3,000 fans.

The singer said that she will also be creating and presenting unique renditions of other compositions such as late Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘295’, Abida Parveen’s ‘Tu Jhoom’ and Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Ikk Kudi’.

“This is my first ever UK concert and I’m super excited. I have created a bespoke performance that comprises some well-choreographed desi dance renditions, coupled with some peppy Punjabi numbers and for the very first time, I will perform a Sufi set as well,” the singer said.

20230612-155806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships: Aisha Ahmed

    Utkarsh Sharma is inspired by his on-screen father Sunny Deol

    ‘Encanto’ writer reveals film’s scrapped post-credits scene

    Indian actors wish fans on Ugadi, Navratras and Gudi Padwa