Legendary singer Asha Bhosle needs no introduction. She has set milestones in her singing career with her voice and style. Despite her initial struggle to establish herself in the industry, she became the favourite voice of many music directors including O.P. Nayyar.

As the singer appears on the singing reality show, she decides to give one of her awards and ornaments to the best performer.

The 89-year-old singer, who is a recipient of awards such as Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award’, nine Filmfare Awards, and so on, said: “Today, I have come here to witness the one-take performances of these kids, to see their real talent as we used to sing in our days without dubbing. I have received various awards to perform in one go, and I have brought one of the awards today that I received countless years ago, to give to the child whose performance will impress me the most.”

She said how she has brought her personal ornaments to give it as a token of love and her blessing.

“Along with it, I have also brought some of my personal ornaments for the contestants to give to them as my blessings and love for them. All of these kids’ performances are too mesmerising and it is going to be really difficult for me to choose one of these contestants to give this award to,” added Asha.

The singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ’ is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik, and Neeti Mohan. It airs on Zee TV .

