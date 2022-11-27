Yesteryear’s popular heroine and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Asha Parekh on Sunday said the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) provides producers with the best opportunity to showcase and market their films.

Parekh was speaking at the screening of her 1971 film ‘Kati Patang’, where she acted opposite Rajesh Khanna, at the Dada Saheb Phalke Award Retro section of the 53rd IFFI. The section has been dedicated this year to Parekh, who was declared the winner of the prestigious national award for the year 2020.

Participating in the screening, Parekh said that through the years IFFI has become much bigger and it gives an opportunity to producers to showcase and sell their films. “For film lovers, IFFI is the best place to be, as it has people from all over the country coming together,” she said.

Directed by Shakti Samanta, ‘Kati Patang’ was based on Gulshan Nanda’s best-selling Hindi novel of the same title. In the film, the protagonist, Madhavi (Asha Parekh), drifts like a kite running away from home on the day of her wedding to Kamal (Rajesh Khanna), only to discover the evil designs of her ‘beloved’ Kailash (Prem Chopra).

