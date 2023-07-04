Former Australia head coach Justin Langer expressed happiness over Pat Cummins & Co managing to stand tall and emerge victorious at the end of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s despite some moments of madness coming on their way to victory.

On Day Five, England were at 193/6, before captain Ben Stokes unleashed a stunning onslaught of 155 runs, leaving Australia scared. But once Stokes fell to Josh Hazlewood and his 108-run stand with Stuart Broad came to an end, Australia were able to bowl out England for 327 in 81.3 to go 2-0 up in the five-game series.

“Four years ago, there may have been a sense of panic. Not this time. Australia adjusted their lines and lengths, took a breath and worked through the maze of stress. Pat Cummins remained calm. Experience his friend and ally.”

“Like Stokes, there is a reason he is the team’s captain. He bowled his heart out and made good decisions, as did his two other guns Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. There were moments of madness, but in the end, they all stood tall,” wrote Langer in his column for The Telegraph on Monday.

Langer also talked about how Stokes’ stunning show with the bat on Day Five encapsulated England’s ultra-attacking approach with the bat, putting Australia under pressure and giving a deja vu feeling of Headingley 2019 happening all over again. In that game, Stokes hit 135 not out to give England a one-wicket win, leaving the visitors’ heartbroken.

“His calmness was sublime, as was his decision-making. He has been there before, and when you have been there before, your confidence in yourself is real, not fake. There is a difference. It is what distinguishes the great from the good. Stokes is great.”

“So, when Superman Stokes got that look in his eye at Lord’s, I knew why everyone in England and back home in Australia was saying: “It’s not over until Stokes is out.” I also know the Australian changing room was saying the same thing.”

“From the stands, it was obvious the pressure was building as Stokes started swinging. First-innings centurion and one of the world’s best fieldsmen, Steve Smith rarely drops catches, I would bet my house on him over most others. And yet he dropped an easy one from Stokes which no doubt had the rest of Australia thinking: “Oh no, not Headingley again!”

Langer also felt things could have been different for England if they had taken a leaf out of how Stokes played at Lord’s. “Stokes showed that you can play aggressively, but also intelligently. Even though he did not get his team over the line, I believe he showed them that sustained and successful Bazball theory is smart aggression, not dumb aggression.”

“If some of his men had employed this philosophy, the result here may have been so much different. With Australia 2-0 up England have their backs well and truly to the wall. For a period on Sunday, the scars of 2019 looked to be reopening, but I believe the experience of that same series, helped the visitors prevail.”

