The right-calf injury suffered by Nathan Lyon while fielding on the second day of the second Ashes Test against England at the Lord’s here is not looking good and the off-spinner is likely to face substantial time on the sidelines.

Lyon is unlikely to take part in the reminder of the Lord’s Test and the Australian team management is hoping that he will recover in time for the next Test.

However, initial assessment indicates that their worst fears might come true and Lyon will likely have to spend some time off the roster to recuperate from the injury.

The off-spinner, who played a key role in helping Australia win the first Ashes Test in Birmingham, went for scans on Thursday evening to determine the severity of the blow to his right calf after he had limped off the ground following a catch attempt in what was his 100th consecutive Test, making him the first specialist bowler in the game’s history to achieve that feat.

Stationed on the fine-leg boundary, Lyon rushed in to take a catch off a skied Ben Duckett hook but pulled up lame and immediately required medical attention.

He left the field with team physiotherapist Nick Jones, who treated his right leg before helping the limping spinner back to the pavilion.

At the end of the day’s play, key batter Steve Smith said it did not look good for the rest of the game.

“I haven’t been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn’t look good. It doesn’t look ideal for the rest of the game,” Steve Smith was quoted as saying by the Australian media.

“I’m not sure how he actually is. But obviously, if he’s no good, it’s a big loss for us. He’s in his 100th consecutive Test match, which I know he was really looking forward to taking part in and having a role in as well. Fingers crossed he’s OK, but it didn’t look good,” Smith told reporters at stumps.

The Australian team’s thinktank is hoping that the injury is not a tear in Lyon’s calf muscle as that likely spells the end of his involvement in the five-match Test series. There are still matches to play in Leeds (from July 6), Manchester (July 19) and back in London again at The Oval (July 27).

Lyon has an extraordinary record of avoiding injuries; he is believed to have never missed a senior match due to a physical ailment, with his last major issue coming when he was a teenager playing for ACT Under-19s, when he suffered a broken cheekbone on a return catch, said a report on cricket.com.au website.

In case Lyon is ruled out, the Australians will be looking up to Todd Murphy who made his Test debut in India earlier this year.

Australia was due to revise their current 17-man touring party after the Lord’s Test and might be tempted to add another specialist spinner if Lyon faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines, with left-arm orthodox Matthew Kuhnemann or leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson the likely candidates, according to a report on the cricket.com.au website.

Till that time they may also consider part-time bowlers like Steve Smith to fill the breach as Lyon usually has a heavy workload.

