Former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath has expressed his strong disapproval of the decision to rule out Mitchell Starc’s attempted catch of Ben Duckett as not out, labeling it as the “biggest load of rubbish” he has ever witnessed.

England opener Duckett seemed to be dismissed for 50 runs as he mistimed Cameron Green’s delivery to fine leg. Starc, positioned at fine leg, managed to catch the ball just above the ground but unfortunately couldn’t maintain control of it while sliding on the turf.

The replays showed the ball was scraped across the turf by the Australian fielder in the moments afterward. Thus, it was deemed by third umpire Marais Erasmus upon review of the catch that Starc was not in control of his own movement when the ball was brushed against the turf.

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, McGrath gave his unfiltered take on the controversy.

“I’m sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen. He has got that ball under control. That ball is under control. I’m sorry, I’ve seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that’s ever been taken should be not out. That is a disgrace,” McGrath said.

“I’ve seen everything now. I cannot believe that. If that ball is not under control, that is ridiculous. He’s got that well under control in two hands. I have seen everything now,” he added.

Law 33.3 of the MCC’s Laws of Cricket states that “the act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

Later, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the owners of Lord’s and cricket’s law-makers, re-affirmed this interpretation, “Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has ‘complete control over the ball and his/her movement’.

“The ball cannot touch the ground before then. In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement,” it added.

After the ruling late on day four at Lord’s, Duckett (50 not out) went on to survive the evening alongside skipper Ben Stokes (29 not out), though England sit precariously on 114/4 and need a further 257 runs to win the Lord’s Test and draw level in the five-match series between the arch-rivals.

