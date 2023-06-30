Australian bowlers wreaked havoc with the ball in the morning session to take a 91-run lead over England, before a steady showing with the bat, led by Usman Khawaja’s 58 not out on Day 3 helped them strengthen their grip on the second Ashes Test at Lord’s on Friday.

In what turned out to be a horror morning session for England, who resumed from 278/4, they lost their next wickets for only 47 runs in a 90-minute spell of superb bowling by Australia despite missing the services of Nathan Lyon.

England were eventually bowled out for 325 in their first innings, gifting a crucial 91-run lead to the visitors. Australia then ended the Day 3 at 130/2, with a healthy lead of 221 runs.

Mitchell Starc was the main architect of England’s downfall, ending up with figures of 3/88, but mainly picking two of his wickets on the morning of day three. Starc started the procession, first dismissing England skipper Ben Stokes on 17 in the first over of the morning, as the England skipper edged one to the third slip.

Starc then dismissed the dangerous-looking Harry Brook on 50, his fourth Test fifty, by employing a well-planned short-ball tactic, with the legendary Geoffrey Boycott looking stunned in the stands. The fall of wickets continued for England, with Josh Hazlewood getting in on the act to dismiss Jonny Bairstow for 16.

Travis Head, acting as Australia’s frontline spinner after Lyon’s right calf injury, took out Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad in quick succession. Skipper Pat Cummins took the final wicket, dismissing Josh Tongue with a brilliantly executed bouncer as England were left shell-shocked on what exactly had transpired in the morning session.

In reply, Australia got a solid opening partnership of 63, with David Warner and Usman Khawaja batting out for a large chunk of the second session. But Warner fell to Josh Tongue for the second time in the match midway through the session.

Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne denied the seamer another scalp after successfully overturning an lbw decision, as he and Khawaja saw out the rest of the second session. Khawaja then continued his brilliant run in the series, bringing up his 23rd half-century in challenging overhead conditions, with dark clouds looming over Lord’s.

James Anderson finally gave England something to cheer, as Labuschagne slashed at a wide delivery from the veteran pacer to only find the fielder at point to walk back for 30. Bad light and showers would then force the players off the field, with Khawaja being 58 not out and Steve Smith unbeaten on six, eventually leading to stumps being called early on day three.

Brief Scores: Australia 416 in 100.4 overs and 130/2 in 45.4 overs (Usman Khawaja 58 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 30; Josh Tongue 1/21, James Anderson 1/41) lead England 325 (Ben Duckett 98, Harry Brook 50; Mitchell Starc 3/88, Travis Head 2/17) by 221 runs.

2023063032076