SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Ashes 2023: Credit to Australia, they were just too good for us, says James Anderson after narrow loss in opening Test

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran English seamer James Anderson praised Australia following their narrow two-wicket win over the hosts in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston admitting that the visitors were superior on the day.

Captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon exhibited remarkable composure as they successfully guided the visitors to victory, with only two wickets remaining and 54 runs needed. Their nerves of steel ensured that they accomplished the task at hand.

Cummins stood up when it mattered, smiling his way through an innings of the utmost quality, hitting the winning runs to the boundary to finish unbeaten on a match-winning 44 on Tuesday.

“We are gutted not to get over the line, but over the next few days when we look back at what we have done, we can be really proud. We have tried to dominate from ball one. The declaration was really positive. We fought and fought on a really placid pitch. But credit to Australia; they were just too good for us,” Anderson told BBC.

Anderson, who had a modest contribution of just one wicket in the game, emphasised the importance of striving for improvement. However, he also expressed his belief that the fans of both teams were thoroughly entertained by the thrilling contest.

“There are areas we can improve. There always is, and in tight games those chances do get put in the spotlight. But we will let it soak in, get over the disappointment and look at the positives.

“We have played some great cricket. We have had five sold out days, and everyone has gone home happy. Both sets of fans can go home saying they have been to one of the great Test matches,” the veteran pacer said.

England will set their sights on levelling the five-match series as they take on Australia in the second game on June 28 at Lord’s.

20230621-104204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Look forward to joining Charlotte, Jhulan and working together on this...

    You are forever going to be our captain: Rajasthan Royals pay...

    Motera pitch bucks a trend: not seamers, Indian spinners hold sway

    IPL 2021: RCB’s Bharat says winning title for Kohli will be...