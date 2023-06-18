Former Australia womens cricketer Mel Jones believes England opened the door for the tourists to be in a firm position in the ongoing first Ashes Test, here.

Opener Usman Khawaja’s superb unbeaten 126, his 15th career century but his first in Tests in England, and his vital partnerships of 81 and 72 with Travis Head (50) and Alex Carey (52 not out) helped Australia finish day two at 311/5, trailing England by 82 with five wickets remaining.

Khawaja was on 112 when Broad overstepped on a delivery which castled the opener. Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow missed a stumping off Green’s second ball, and dropped Alex Carey on 26, with Joe Root missing another chance to take him out on 46.

“If there was a roof on Edgbaston it would have been blown off for those first two wickets yesterday (Broad dismissing David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne from successive balls).

Australia needed something big and there was a partnership between Head and Khawaja which settled Australia. England opened the door and they will be ruing [their mistakes]. I think this series will come down to people grasping those key moments,” said Mel on Sky Sports.

With England making errors in the final session, Mel feels the first hour of the morning session on day three will be crucial for the hosts’ to make inroads.

“If England get a quick wicket they are into the bowlers. They are no mugs with the bat but they are not going to pile on runs. If Khawaja and Carey can get through the first hour and set themselves again it will put the pressure right back on England,” she said.

Mel also talked about the contrast in styles of playing Test cricket between both teams, which has been enjoyed thoroughly by fans.

“Day one here at Edgbaston was quite surreal. There was a buzz walking in and it just kept on going. This series is going to be one for the ages. To play a Bazball style like England’s you need the personnel and the buy-in.

For Australia, I think they feel that their style has won them the World Test Championship and they are not going to change. What it does do is mean that people who love cricket from the olden days are happy but also that people brought into cricket from The Hundred are thoroughly enjoying it as well,” the Australian concluded.

