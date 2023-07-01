Australia’s left-arm pace bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc said his approach to dismissing England captain Ben Stokes in the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord’s was to challenge his defense as he noticed the left-handed batter was less willing to play expansive and attacking shots, unlike his top-order counterparts.

England had resumed play on Day 3 at 278/4, but stunningly lost their next six wickets for only 47 runs in 90 minutes spell of superb bowling by Australia, thus gifting a 91-run lead to the visitors’.

Starc was the main architect of England’s downfall, ending up with figures of 3-88, including getting Stokes to nick behind to third slip on the second ball of the day. “I put enough balls in the right area I guess.”

“He was probably one of those guys that didn’t look to take on the short ball as much, whereas other guys were being more aggressive which in turn meant we changed the field a little bit to try and create those chances.”

“For Ben, it was a little bit more try and challenge his defence and see if there was any movement off the slope or with the ball. Nice to get that one, obviously a fantastic catch by ‘Greeny’ as well. I think he’ll be in the gully for life I think,” said Starc to SEN Cricket.

Starc believes the efforts made by Australia’s bowlers on Day 3 were due to thinking out of the box to outclass England’s batters. “I guess you could say it was thinking outside of the box in terms of some of the fields we placed.”

“We know that they are going to be aggressive, we feel like it is going to keep us in the game because they want to score runs, they want to hit boundaries. I think it is taking the whole thought of economy out of it, which has never been a bother for me, it’s more about for me the chance to be taking wickets or (bringing in) modes of dismissal.

“For us, it was sort of taking that out of the equation and not worrying about what the scoreboard is doing in a way and more thinking that we are in the game. Yes, they may score quickly but if we create those chances and hang on to them we find ourselves 90 in front,” he concluded.

