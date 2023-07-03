England coach Brendon McCullum has accused Australia that the visitors did not adhere to the spirit of the game after Alex Carey’s controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow which ignited the second Test at Lord’s.

On the final day of the second Ashes Test on Sunday, England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was run-out under controversial circumstances in the hosts’ chase of 317, leading to high drama at the iconic venue.

Bairstow was on 10 and England were 193/5 in the 52nd over when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green and inadvertently walked out of his crease. On seeing this, Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery, and jumped in joy after firing an accurate throw towards the stumps.

It led to chaos in the middle as Bairstow believed the ball was dead, with Australia immediately going for an appeal. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Gaffaney sent the decision upstairs, where TV umpire Marais Erasmus confirmed Bairstow’s dismissal.

Sharing his thoughts on the bizarre dismissal, McCullum has indicated England could skip post-series beers with Australia with his side furious over the Bairstow stumping.

“I can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer with them any time soon,” McCullum told BBC Sport’s Test Match Special.

“I think it was more about the spirit of the game and when you become older and more mature you realise the game and the spirit of it is something you need to protect. You have to make decisions in the moment and they can have effects on games and people’s characters.

“By the letter of the law, he is out. Jonny was not trying to take a run and the umpires had called over. It is one of those difficult ones to swallow and you look at the small margins it is incredibly disappointing.

“But lots of people will have their opinion on both sides of the fence. But the most disappointing thing is that it will be the most talked about event of a great Test match,” he said.

After an exhilarating final day of play, Australia emerged victorious by a margin of 43 runs, courtesy of a remarkable century by Ben Stokes, and went 2-0 up in the series.

The day’s events provided an entertaining spectacle for the spectators as they witnessed the thrilling conclusion of the match.

