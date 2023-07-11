England on Tuesday named an unchanged 14-player squad for the fourth Test of the Ashes 2023 series to be played at Old Trafford from July 19.

With wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow not being in top form with either bat or gloves, there were calls to drop him and bring Ben Foakes into the squad. However, Bairstow has managed to retain his place.

On the other hand, fast bowler Ollie Robinson who left the field with a back spasm on day one of the third Ashes Test and missed the majority of that match also has been retained in the squad.

England will decide whether James Anderson will return to his home ground after missing the third Test at Headingley, while Josh Tongue could come in after his five wickets at Lord’s.

England won the third Test by three wickets to leave the series 2-1 to Australia with two Tests to play.

England squad for the fourth Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

