Adjusted the man of the match for his vital performances both with the ball and bat in the third Ashes Test against Australia, England’s Mark Wood, however, said considered an all-rounder and sent higher to bat would cause him a “nosebleed”.

Wood made his impact with the ball, claiming 5-34 as Australia were bundled out for 263 in the first innings. He then scored a crucial 24 lower down the order as he helped skipper Ben Stokes (80) drag England to 237, thus not allowing Australia to take a big lead.

Wood claimed 2-66 and then figured in a match-winning unbeaten 24-run stand with Chris Woakes (32 not out), hitting the winning run to seal victory at Headingley.

He said he was delighted to be and guide England over the line as it keeps the series alive.

“Definitely, delighted to be here, especially as the Man of the Match. Great win for us and it keeps the series alive. I was not good in that dressing room. The lads will tell you, sweaty palms all the way. But it’s a lot easier out in the middle. To go up against some of the best fast bowlers in the world, it’s the first time I’ve got England over the line with the bat so I’m delighted,” Wood said in the post-match presentation here on Sunday.

Asked whether he should be considered as an allrounder after contributing both with the ball and bat, the pacer said it was too early to do so.

“Too early for that, any higher and I’ll be getting a nosebleed. I don’t know if it’s the quickest, but coming down the hill I was thinking of Bob Willis. Stokesy was very clear about my role, bowl short, sharp spells and give it everything I’ve got. There are still things to work on. Both sides have gone hard at the tail and that’s something we’ll have to combat,” he said.

He said he was not sure whether his 24 runs in the first innings made a big impact.

“I was pleased with it, don’t know about the impact. Delighted to get some runs. The support everywhere we go is amazing, but it’s always better in the north, isn’t it? [Fit for final two?] Hope so, we’ll see how I pull up but will do everything I can to be ready,” Wood said.

