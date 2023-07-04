England has resisted making sweeping changes by sticking with many of their regulars as they named a 15-man squad for the third Ashes Test in Headingley, starting from July 6, with Rehan Ahmed and Matty Potts dropping out.

The fitness of a pair of key players will be monitored in the lead-up to the third Ashes Test, with top-order batter Ollie Pope set to undergo scans on his troublesome shoulder and experienced spinner Moeen Ali still in some doubt with his finger problem.

Ahmed was added to England’s squad for the Lord’s Test as cover for Moeen, but the teenager drops out of the reckoning for the Headingley Test in what appears a good sign for Moeen’s fitness.

Pope hurt his right shoulder during England’s 43-run loss to Australia in the second Test at Lord’s and selectors will be hoping the 25-year-old is fit to take on the tourists in the crucial third Test.

If Pope is ruled out then it is likely Dan Lawrence will earn a place in England’s XI, with the right-hander the only spare batter in the squad that selectors named on Sunday.

The dropping of Potts suggests Mark Wood or Chris Woakes will come into the XI at Headingley. England are almost certain to rotate their attack to manage Jimmy Anderson’s, Stuart Broad’s and Ollie Robinson’s workload, who have played in the first two Tests.

Australia have won the opening two matches of the five-Test series and England need to triumph in the remaining three contests to regain the urn and become just the second team to come from 2-0 down to claim an Ashes series victory.

England squad for third Test: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

