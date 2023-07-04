INDIA

Ashes 2023: McCullum’s comments were disappointing, England are clearly rattled, says McGain

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australia leg-spinner Bryce McGain has slammed England Test coach Brendon McCullum for showing lack of sportsmanship after his side’s 43-run loss in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, adding that it shows the hosts’ are clearly rattled on being 2-0 behind in the ongoing series.

McCullum had said to the BBC that Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal on day five was “incredibly disappointing” before adding that he “can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer any time soon” with the Australian team, something which left McGain unimpressed.

“Brendon McCullum’s comments were disappointing, saying that we’re not going to greet them and have a beer with them after the game at any time soon. I think that just shows poor leadership and maybe bad sportsmanship as well. Ben Stokes talking about the spirit of the game and the coach leading that way,” said McGain to SEN Radio.

On an epic day five’s play at Lord’s, Australian players were continuously heckled by local fans after Alex Carey controversially stumped Jonny Bairstow as the batter walked out of his crease, as England fell short of chasing 371.

“They’re clearly rattled within that playing group and they’re looking at the smallest things to really hang their hat on about why it happened. In cricket, you know those things are out of your control, you can just control what you do and if Jonny Bairstow had just waited like every other play had done, it would not have been an issue,” added McGain.

Moreover, Australian players were abused by several MCC members, with Usman Khawaja and David Warner exchanging a few words with some members in question. Though MCC made an apology in their statement, former wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy said the apology would have been justified if members were removed from the ground.

“I did not like the members’ statement of apology to the Australians, it seemed wrong to me that there was no need for ejecting of any members. I’ve seen some vision where I could eject two individuals immediately, they’ve got CCTV footage that could get them out of there. There’s a lack of cricket knowledge going on in that MCC members which was always there once upon of time.”

The five-game Ashes are currently led 2-0 by Australia after beating England by 43 runs. The third Ashes Test will begin at Headingley in Leeds from Thursday.

2023070333226

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

    Public sectors in Macao to suspend operations

    Trade pact with India will unlock potential for future investments: Aus...

    A hotel constructed by an all-woman team