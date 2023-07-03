Former Australia leg-spinner Bryce McGain has slammed England Test coach Brendon McCullum for showing lack of sportsmanship after his side’s 43-run loss in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, adding that it shows the hosts’ are clearly rattled on being 2-0 behind in the ongoing series.

McCullum had said to the BBC that Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal on day five was “incredibly disappointing” before adding that he “can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer any time soon” with the Australian team, something which left McGain unimpressed.

“Brendon McCullum’s comments were disappointing, saying that we’re not going to greet them and have a beer with them after the game at any time soon. I think that just shows poor leadership and maybe bad sportsmanship as well. Ben Stokes talking about the spirit of the game and the coach leading that way,” said McGain to SEN Radio.

On an epic day five’s play at Lord’s, Australian players were continuously heckled by local fans after Alex Carey controversially stumped Jonny Bairstow as the batter walked out of his crease, as England fell short of chasing 371.

“They’re clearly rattled within that playing group and they’re looking at the smallest things to really hang their hat on about why it happened. In cricket, you know those things are out of your control, you can just control what you do and if Jonny Bairstow had just waited like every other play had done, it would not have been an issue,” added McGain.

Moreover, Australian players were abused by several MCC members, with Usman Khawaja and David Warner exchanging a few words with some members in question. Though MCC made an apology in their statement, former wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy said the apology would have been justified if members were removed from the ground.

“I did not like the members’ statement of apology to the Australians, it seemed wrong to me that there was no need for ejecting of any members. I’ve seen some vision where I could eject two individuals immediately, they’ve got CCTV footage that could get them out of there. There’s a lack of cricket knowledge going on in that MCC members which was always there once upon of time.”

The five-game Ashes are currently led 2-0 by Australia after beating England by 43 runs. The third Ashes Test will begin at Headingley in Leeds from Thursday.

