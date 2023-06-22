Mind games are as important as executing cricket skills when the senior men’s teams of Australia and England clash in the Ashes series.

The mind games are played in the build-up to the series, during the matches and even off the field during breaks between the matches to continue to build the pressure on the opponents.

The Australians are past masters in this and every current and former player gets involved in playing mind games with the opponents.

That is what some members of the current Australian team did after winning the first Test of the 2023 Ashes series at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The Australian team went on to celebrate their dramatic two-wicket victory in the thrilling Test at the same pub where David Warner had punched England’s Joe Root during a drunken brawl a few years back.

Australia won the first Test, which was disrupted by rain early in the morning and was won came late in the evening, thanks mainly to an unfinished half-century partnership between skipper Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for the ninth wicket.

“Australian cricket players have been spotted celebrating their thrilling Ashes victory in the pub where David Warner punched Joe Root almost exactly a decade ago — and some English fans are furious,” the Daily Mail reported

“It’s been 10 years since the infamous incident when Australia’s fiery opener whacked the England batsman in Birmingham’s Walkabout bar following Australia’s Champions Trophy defeat at Edgbaston,” the report said.

According to reports, Warner wasn’t one of the players at the pub, but Ashes hero Nathan Lyon was pictured with a beer or two.

The Barmy Army, who have made the Walkabout their official headquarters for the week, were not happy with the news.

“This is all-out war now,” posted the Barmy Army Twitter account late on Wednesday. “The Aussies celebrated yesterday’s win in our HQ for the week. Apologies @WalkaboutBrum, we’ll make sure it’s full for the 2nd Test.”

