Fast bowler Josh Tongue reckoned that England’s key to dismissing dangerous looking Steve Smith on Day 2 lies in delivering the new ball accurately within the correct channels during the initial half-hour of the game.

At Stumps on the opening day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, Smith remained unbeaten on 85 runs off 149 balls with 10 fours as Australia finished at 339/5 against England.

“How do you get Steve Smith out? I think the new ball is crucial, the first 30 minutes, just hitting that line and length, just try and stay patient and we’ll get those wickets when we can,” Tongue told Sky Cricket.

Tongue was included in England’s playing XI after Moeen Ali injured his spinning finger in the opening Test. The right-arm pacer was the pick of the bowler for the hosts on the day, removing both of the Australia openers with excellent deliveries and finishing with figures of 2/88.

Speaking about the special feeling of being a part of the Ashes, the 25-year-old said: “Two days ago when Baz (Brendon McCullum) told us, it was a surreal moment for myself. A very proud moment, I always wanted to be in an Ashes series. A lot more nerves, a big occasion walking through the Long Room, I’ll never forget it.”

He went on to praise Joe Root for his impressive performance at the end of the day, taking two swift wickets when Travis Head and Steve Smith had built a partnership of 118 runs for the fourth wicket.

Root successfully dismissed Head and Cameron Green during the 75th over of Australia’s innings. “Big from Rooty getting the wickets, I felt I got more when I tried to hit the pitch,” Tongue added.

2023062931117