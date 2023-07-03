Australia head coach Andrew McDonald admitted that he was disappointed with England Test coach Brendon McCullum’s comment about teams not sharing a beer following the controversial stumping of wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow on the fifth day of play in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

On Sunday, shortly after Australia beat England by 43 runs, McCullum had said to the BBC that Bairstow’s dismissal, being stumped by Alex Carey after wandering out of the crease on day five was “incredibly disappointing” before adding that he “can’t imagine we’ll be having a beer any time soon” with the Australian team.

Asked about his opinion on McCullum’s comments, McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo, “I haven’t spoken to him, (have) heard that comment for the first time, and somewhat disappointed by that.”

McDonald further said he did not see the stumping of Bairstow being different from other forms of dismissal when a batter wandered out of the crease.

As per the laws of the game, Law 20.1.2 says, “The ball shall be considered to be dead when it is clear to the bowler’s end umpire that the fielding side and both batters at the wicket have ceased to regard it as in play.”

“There’s no doubt when a player is leaving their crease or leaving their ground at certain periods of time that you take that opportunity. It’s (the same) with every player. It’s like when a player is running down the wicket to Nathan Lyon, does he take the opportunity to fire a ball down leg side, because he’s leaving his crease?”

“There’s no doubt about that. You see a run-out opportunity at point, you throw at the bowler’s end. But any of these events are always going to polarise opinion. We saw it on Day Four with the (Mitchell Starc) catch as well. Some people thought it was out, some people thought it was not out…sometimes, you know, not everyone agrees with it,” added McDonald.

McDonald was also left delighted over how Australia managed to put up good performances despite conditions and situations not being in their favour, as they now build up for the third Test at Headingley starting from Thursday.

“I thought the way that we were challenged on Day One with the ball from England was what we’d call the most conventional Test cricket. There were overheads and the way that we played on day one to set up this game.”

“I think in some ways that conditions almost conspired against us at certain times. It seemed like every time we were batting, there were overheads and lights were on. And our ability to be adaptable through that period and navigate our way through was outstanding to give us an opportunity to set up the game the way it unfolded.”

“So really proud of the way that the boys have gone about it, and it seemed on the opposite end when we were bowling, the sun was out… hopefully we get on the right side of those conditions at some point in time,” he concluded.

