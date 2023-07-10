Former Australia captain Michael Clarke feels veteran opener David Warner’s place for the remaining two Ashes Tests is under question, and added that the current team think-tank needs to ask themselves if the left-hander’s time is up in Test cricket.

Australia’s three-wicket loss in the third Ashes Test at Leeds has put spotlight on Warner’s position in the playing eleven ahead of the fourth game at Manchester. Warner made only four and one while being dismissed on both occasions by Stuart Broad, who has now taken him out 17 times in Test cricket.

Australia are currently leading the five-match Ashes 2-1, but Warner has failed to fire, averaging a meagre 23.5, with just one fifty from six innings to show. Warner had earlier said he would like to retire from Test cricket after playing in the home Test against Pakistan in January 2024.

“Tell me what they do now … The No.1 issue is you’ve stuck with Warner, given him every opportunity, and (Stuart) Broad’s still got his number. Is it time? If it’s time, I wouldn’t even be thinking about who opens the batting because you’ve got options,” said Clarke on Sky Sports Radio.

Clarke also reckoned all-rounder Mitchell Marsh could open the innings with Usman Khawaja for the remaining two Ashes Tests. Marsh, playing in his first Test match since 2019, made a stunning 118 on day one at Headingley and picked some crucial scalps with his right-arm pace.

“I reckon Mitch Marsh is in form. If he had to do it, he could do it. Alex Carey probably won’t because he’s got to keep, but Travis Head could do it. Marnus Labuschagne isn’t making as many runs as he should at No.3. He could open, Smithy could go to No.3 and Head to No.4 (with Marsh and Green No.5 and No.6).”

“The thing you’ve got to think about first is is David Warner’s time up? And the other thing, if you’re going to bring Cameron Green back in, is he 100 per cent fit to bowl the overs he needs to bowl? I think they should either stick with Warner or play with the batting order and keep Mitch Marsh,” he added.

But former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann expressed confidence in selectors giving Warner one more chance at Manchester. Last year, under immense pressure, Warner slammed a fine 200 in the 2022 Boxing Day Test against South Africa, also his only century in his last 23 Tests.

“I think they’ll stick with him. Old Trafford traditionally is a really good batting wicket. I think they’ll trust him for one more Test. He’s been a great of the game and obviously Stuart Broad has got his measure. My gut feel is they aren’t going to make a change now, they are not going to panic.”

“They have done really well in the first two matches and Warner played well when there was a bit in it. I would give him one more, only knowing Old Trafford and what it’s like. It suits the way David plays. He’ll come out really aggressive in the next Test match, he’ll take the game on. All chips are in for Davey for this match, a bit like when he got the 200 against South Africa,” said Lehmann on RSN Radio.

