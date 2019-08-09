Ashes: Burns, Bairstow score fifties as England bowled out for 258

London, Aug 15 (IANS) Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow scored half centuries as England were all out for 258 on Day 2 of the rain-affected second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord’s on Thursday.

After the first day’s play got washed out, England saw Burns score 53 off 127 balls (7×4) with wicketkeeper Bairstow then playing a crucial knock of 52 off 95 balls (7×4) to help the side recover from 138/6 at one stage and post a competitive first innings score after being asked to bat first by Australia.

For the Aussies, Josh Hazlewood (3/58), Pat Cummins (3/61) and Nathan Lyon (3/68) grabbed three wickets each.

Brief scores: 1st innings: England 258 all out (Rory Burns 53, Jonny Bairstow 52,; Josh Hazlewood 3/58, Pat Cummins 3/61, Nathan Lyon 3/68).

