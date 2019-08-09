Ashes: England reduce Australia to 80/4 at lunch on Day 3

London, Aug 16 (IANS) England made the most of the seam-friendly conditions to dent Australia’s top-order and leave them stuttering at 80/4 at lunch on Day 3 of the rain-affected second Ashes Test against Australia at Lord’s on Thursday.

Steve Smith, whose twin tons helped the Aussies script a memorable 251-run victory in the first rubber at Edgbaston, remained at the crease on 13 off 40 balls (2×4) as other batsmen fell around him.

For England, pace spearhead Stuart Broad picked up two wickets with debutant Jofra Archer and in-form Chris Woakes scalping one each. England rode Rory Burns and Jonny Bairstow’s fifties on Day 2 to post 258 after first day’s play was washed out.

Resuming from overnight score of 30/1, the tourists lost Cameron Bancroft (13) who was trapped in front by Archer. Bancroft reviewed the decision but replays showed the ball nipping back nicely off the seam and hitting the pads in line.

Archer celebrated his first Test wicket to rousing applause from the packed crowd as Smith walked in to bat.

Usman Khawaja looked good for his 36 from 56 deliveries, before Woakes found his outside edge with a good length delivery outside off stump. Khawaja pushed at the ball to give Bairstow a regulation catch behind the stumps.

Travis Head (7) could not dig in for long as he was out plumb in front to Broad who was first turned down by umpire Aleem Dar with a review showing the ball hitting the middle stump with no inside edge.

At 71/4, the Aussies were in all sorts of trouble but Smith looked in a league of his own, once again trying to save his side from a collapse. Mathew Wade joined him at the other end and defended 19 balls without scoring when lunch was taken as it started drizzling.

Brief scores: 1st innings: England 258 all out (Rory Burns 53, Jonny Bairstow 52,; Josh Hazlewood 3/58, Pat Cummins 3/61, Nathan Lyon 3/68) Australia 80/4 (Usman Khawaja 36, Steve Smith 13 batting; Stuart Broad 2/26) At Lunch

–IANS

