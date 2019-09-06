Ashes: Labuschagne, Smith take Aus to 55/2 after early jolt

London, Sep 13 (IANS) Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne took Australia to 55/2 following an early jolt after England were bowled out for 294, at Lunch on Day 2 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Friday.

David Warner failed once again, as Jofra Archer had the out of sorts southpaw caught behind by Jonny Bairstow for just five.

Marcus Harris too was dismissed for three after he edged Archer to Ben Stokes at second slip, leaving Australia reeling at 14/2.

Labuschagne and Smith then joined hands to steady the ship, as they remained unbeaten on 32 and 14, respectively, at the break.

England resumed at 271/8 with Jos Buttler batting on 64 and Jack Leach on 10. Buttler could only add eight runs to his overnight score as he was castled by Pat Cummins for 70 off 98 balls (4×7, 6×3).

Leach (21) was clean bowled by Marsh who finished with career best Test figures of 5/46, playing his first Test in the series.

Australia have already retained the Ashes after winning the fourth Test and now lead the five-match series 2-1.

Brief scores: England 1st innings: 294 all out (Jos Buttler 70, Joe Root 57, Rory Burns 47; Mitchell Marsh 5/46, Pat Cummins 3/84); Australia 1st innings: 55/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 32 not out, Steve Smith 14 not out; Jofra Archer 2/7)

–IANS

dm/arm