Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has criticised comments which suggested that he walked out to bat on the fourth evening of the Lord’s Test with the possibility of his team getting a concussion substitute to replace him if he were to get hit amid England’s relentless short-ball barrage.

The 35-year old Lyon suffered a calf injury on the second day while fielding but he hobbled out to bat at the fall of the ninth wicket to eke out 15 extra runs to Australia’s second innings total along with Mitchell Starc.

Commentating on Sky Sports, former England captain Kevin Pietersen raised the question of whether it could have been done for the potential of getting Lyon subbed out of the game which can only happen through concussion or Covid-19.

“Imagine if he [Lyon] had been hit on the head and got concussion, he’d have got a like-for-like replacement and a world-class spinner [Todd Murphy], based on how he performed in India, it gives food for thought,” Pietersen said.

Lyon expressed his clear dissatisfaction with Pietersen’s claims and referenced the Phillip Hughes incident — the former Australia batter lost his life after being struck by a bouncer in 2014.

Asked a broader question about whether cricket should introduce substitutes for a variety of injuries to avoid a team being a player down, the spinner said,” Test cricket’s been around a lot longer than I have and injuries are part of the game. I have heard comments that I only went out there to get hit in the head but I’m really against that. I have lost one of my mates due to being hit in the head so I think that’s a really poor conversation being had, if I’m honest with you.”

Lyon will have further conversations with Australia’s medical team on Sunday about his injury and his future on the tour but is resigned to an extended period on the sidelines for the first time since he made his Test debut in 2011.

Notably, his injury has come during his 100th consecutive Test and he sits on 496 wickets. The spinner admitted it had been an emotional few days but was determined to help Australia in any way he could which is why he came to the crease.

“I have been absolutely shattered. I have been in tears, I have been upset, I have been hurting. That shows this team means everything to me. And I will start this rehab journey now to get back and play my role and keep loving what I am able to do,” said Lyon.

“After doing this for 13 years and not missing a day of school, if you can put it like that, it’s going to be challenging. It’s going to be different. It’s a different challenge. But we always look forward to different challenges and trying to find a way to get better,” he added.

Lyon, who had to wait in the Long Room when the eighth wicket fell to avoid being timed out, said that Pat Cummins and Andrew McDonald had been reluctant about the idea of him batting, but he believed any runs added could prove vital.

“I knew the risks. But the way I look at it… I’ll do anything for this team. You never know how big a 15-run partnership can be in an Ashes series. I’m proud of myself for going out there and doing that. I’ll do it again and again and again. I love this team. I love playing cricket for Australia. And if I can keep playing my role and help out my team-mates I’ll do that,” the spinner revealed.

