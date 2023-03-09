INDIALIFESTYLE

Ashes of American archaeologist immersed in Tungabhadra river at Hampi

The family members of late American archaeologist John Mervin Fritz on Thursday immersed his ashes in the Tungabhadra river as per Hindu rituals at the world heritage site Hampi in Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district.

Fritz used to frequently visit Hampi since 1981 for research work. The archeologist died of cancer in London recently and his last wish was that his ashes should be immersed in Tungabhadra river in Hampi following all Hindu rituals.

Fulfilling his wish, his grandson William and daughter Alice along with others came down to Hampi and performed the rituals on the banks of the river.

