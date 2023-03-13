TV actress Ashi Singh, who is seen playing the titular role in the show ‘Meet’ is busy these days preparing for a wrestling match sequence in it. She is putting all her effort into understanding the intricacies of this sport in terms of body language so that she can make it look realistic.

In the upcoming episode, Ashi’s character, Meet Hooda, is going to have a wrestling match with Manmeet, a Haryanvi guy (played by Shagun Pandey). Ashi is doing everything to perform in the match as a real wrestler.

Talking about her preparation, Ashi said: “I have been preparing very hard for this, and to get the scenes done in the right way, I have watched countless women wrestling videos, along with doing the extra workout. I hope my audience will love the new twists and turns in the show, especially with Meet Hooda in a new wrestler avatar.”

Ashi, who worked in shows such as ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ and ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, said that her character Meet in the show has tried to break all the stereotypes and she tries to break societal norms and regulations by running her family all alone as a delivery agent. Through her character, she sends out a message that women can excel in any field and nowhere they are behind men.

“My character Meet has always broken stereotypes and I believe that there is nothing a man can do, that a woman cannot. The upcoming episode of the show is a step forward on the same track and I feel really lucky that I am playing Meet Hooda, who is so fearless. For the last one-and-a-half years, Meet has inspired me so much that sometimes I take personal decisions thinking about what she would do,” she added.

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

