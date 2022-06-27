Ashi Singh has become a regular household name thanks to her portrayal as Meet Hooda in Zee TV’s television show ‘Meet’. Currently on the show, the main theme is Meet Hooda’s pregnancy and how the Ahlawat family is taking care of her.

However, soon the show will take a 6-month leap and then show Ashi Singh in ‘Meet’ as a Gujrati girl.

The change in the track of the show will come about because in the forthcoming episodes after Meet Hooda has her baby, her sister, the evil-minded Manushi (Sharain Khanduja) will replace the baby with a stillborn child. While the whole family is heartbroken and will believe that the baby was lost due to Meet’s negligence, Meet uncovers Manushi’s plan and sets out to find her baby. Between these twists, is when the show will take the time leap of 6 months.

When the leap happens, audiences will be introduced to a new character called Manjari (Ashi Singh), a coy Gujrati girl who looks exactly like Meet Hooda but is very different from her in personality.

A source close to the show described Ashi’s character and said, “She is a garba dancer who stays with her grandmother and loves to dress up and dance to any tune. With Meet Hooda gone, we will also see how Meet Ahlawat has become stubborn and workaholic, who is focused only on his business and work life. However, he will meet Manjiri and will confuse her with Meet Hooda. He will soon realise that she is Manjiri, but he will still convince her to come to their home and enact as Meet Hooda as his father is really unwell and wishes to meet Meet Hooda before he dies! The upcoming episodes will create a lot of comedy, confusion, and drama for the audience, as some moments will make you feel that she is Meet who has changed her look, while other instances will make you believe that she is not Meet but Manjiri. “

Speaking about playing a new character, actor Ashi Singh said, “The upcoming episodes of Meet are going to be really exciting for the viewers as the show is going to take a leap of 6 months and the drama will surely keep everyone glued to their seats. In fact, post leap, I will be seen in a fresh new avatar as Manjiri, who is completely different from Meet Hooda. The only common element they share is their face. Her characteristics are completely different. This makes it really exciting for me as the new character not only gives me a fresh challenge, but the character of Manjiri is also very relatable for me as a person. Like her, I also love dancing and dressing up. I truly believe that the leap, my character’s introduction into the show, and the comedy that follows will surely entertain one and all. I just really hope our audience continues to shower us with their love and respect.” The action is on at the Ahlawat house as Manjari will enter and try to pretend living there as Meet Hooda. The show is about to get quite the twisted plot and fans of the show will be hooked to the latest storyline for sure.