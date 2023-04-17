TV actress Ashi Singh shared her experience donning the look of a South Indian woman, Meenakshi in the show ‘Meet’. She can be seen wearing a traditional South Indian attire with long curly hair, dusky complexion, unibrow, and spectacles look.

Ashi is really excited about her new look and is doing a lot of hard work to get the nuances right of her disguised character.

She said: “Although I am really excited about the upcoming track in the show, carrying the South Indian ensemble is not that easy, considering how I am used to short hair that I don’t need to manage while shooting. However, after a long time, I am getting to dress up in a proper feminine style, in contrast to how Meet dresses up.”

Ashi, who worked in shows such as ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ and ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’, shared in detail about her look and what all she has to do to get into the skin of her character. She also had to work on getting her accent right for her role of Meenakshi.

“My disguise embodies a ‘Dhavani’ outfit, curled up long hair, a Gajra, spectacles, and a big red Bindi on my forehead. Being an actor, we definitely go through various changes based on what the script demands and I think that’s one of the best parts about our job. Donning this look is indeed a challenging task but I am working on it.”

“To get the nuances right for my disguise character ‘Meenakshi’, I worked on my accent in one day, so that I would come across as an authentic South Indian woman on screen. I hope the audience enjoys the upcoming track of the show,” she concluded.

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

20230417-135002