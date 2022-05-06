TV actress Ashi Singh has developed a new hobby of designing ‘mehendi’ during the ongoing sequence in the show ‘Meet’.

As she mentions: “I have always been enthusiastic about art, be it drawing, sketching, or painting. However, designing mehendi is my new-found love that I discovered while shooting for one of the sequences for ‘Meet’.”

“In fact, I started doing this as a fun activity on the sets of the show, but I soon started developing an interest in it and designed the mehendi for our on-set ‘dulhan’ Isha (Tamanna Jaiswal),” she adds.

She concludes how everyone on the sets liked her designs: “I must say that everybody on the sets entrusted me with the design and the team executed it well. I got a lot of appreciation for the design, and that makes me really happy.”

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

