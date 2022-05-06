ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ashi Singh’s new-found love for ‘mehendi’ on the sets of ‘Meet’

NewsWire
0
0

TV actress Ashi Singh has developed a new hobby of designing ‘mehendi’ during the ongoing sequence in the show ‘Meet’.

As she mentions: “I have always been enthusiastic about art, be it drawing, sketching, or painting. However, designing mehendi is my new-found love that I discovered while shooting for one of the sequences for ‘Meet’.”

“In fact, I started doing this as a fun activity on the sets of the show, but I soon started developing an interest in it and designed the mehendi for our on-set ‘dulhan’ Isha (Tamanna Jaiswal),” she adds.

She concludes how everyone on the sets liked her designs: “I must say that everybody on the sets entrusted me with the design and the team executed it well. I got a lot of appreciation for the design, and that makes me really happy.”

‘Meet’ airs on Zee TV.

20220506-150801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tim Allen back as Scott Calvin in ‘The Santa Clause’ revival...

    Rani, Saif on how they pulled off Abu Dhabi heist shoot...

    ‘Bappi Da was the most joyful person’, says Kumar Sanu

    IANS Review: ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’: A plain-vanilla crime thriller (IANS Rating: ***)