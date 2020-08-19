Ashish Chanchlani becomes third Indian youtuber to hit 20 million subscribers

Youth sensation Ashish Chanchlani has become the third Indian to reach 20 million subscribers on YouTube. Known for his YouTube channel, Ashish Chanchlani Vines, he is now tailing Amit Bhadana and Carry Minati.

Thanking his fans for this extraordinary achievement, Ashish said, “This is such a great and emotional moment for me. My journey from ‘Ab Jaane de Ashu’ till ‘Ab Jaane nahi Dega Ashu’ was only possible because of my fans. My entire team and I are on cloud nine. I personally feel after six years, we all have grown up along with the fans (Acvians). Our fans have made us who we are today. Saying thank you isn’t enough. Going forward, I hope to receive the same support and love from everyone”

Born in Mumbai, Ashish decided to join the world of the Internet by making vines in 2009. He made his first YouTube video titled ‘How to annoy people who say ‘Tu Mere Baap Ko Janta Nahi Hai’ in 2014, which went viral. Despite many ups and downs in his career, Ashish delighted audiences with his comedy skits and soon became one of the most followed and loved Youtubers. He has also appeared in the web series ‘Class of 2017’ hosted on Alt Balaji.