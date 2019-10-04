Ashish Chowdhry: I share a strong bond with Jennifer

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Ashish Chowdhry, who will be seen sharing screen space with Jennifer Winget in “Beyhadh 2”, says he shares a strong bond with her.

“As per choice of role, I take this as a stepping stone in my career for bigger better choices in the future. I’m creatively and confidently excited about ‘Beyhadh 2’ and I am sure it is going to rock. Jennifer is an intelligent and a very hard-working actor. She is a person I share a strong bond with no doubt and her presence in this project made it easy for me to select this show,” Ashish said.

Talking about the show, Jennifer shared that she is “excited and nervous” at the same time.

“The show’s cast and production have been inundated with requests for the return of ‘Beyhadh’ ever since the show wrapped up. So I know this has been something all fans will be thrilled about and I am just as excited.

“Maya once more?! But are we ready?! I am both excited and nervous at the same time as the stakes are raised much higher for the sequel. The show will return with twice as much intensity and I can assure my viewers who have always showered their love upon me that this season is going to be even more thrilling. Maya’s hadh is going to break barriers once again in a way you can’t predict,” she said.

“Beyhadh 2” will air on Sony TV. The show will also feature actor Shivin Narang.

–IANS

sim/bg