Ashish Dixit says he’s currently enjoying essaying the role of Vikram Kakkar in the TV show ‘Parineetii’.

He says: “My current role is so creative that it has all the emotions to act for. Be it a possessive brother, a responsible son or a romantic person. He shares a different bond with different individuals in family like mom, dad, sister or taiji (aunt). So I’m enjoying essaying my role in the show.”

Ashish who has also earlier featured in shows like Kaun Hai?, Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, Gumrah: End of Innocence among others says he enjoys essaying roles that are very strong and entertaining for audience.

He adds: “As an actor, I always look for roles that are strong, promising and challenging. I want my audience to feel entertain while watching me. So that they wait for my scenes. I’m happy that the role I’m currently essaying has many variations and carries a great graph. The role is very strong, powerful and very manly at the same time.”

Ashish was also seen in Bollywood movies like ‘Akira’ and ‘Dhoop Chhaon’.

