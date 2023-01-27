Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son, Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, has been released from jail on Friday evening.

His release comes after the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail of eight weeks.

Ashish Mishra was taken out of the jail from the rear gate to avoid the media which had gathered at the jail. He was taken to his residence.

Family members refused to disclose where Ashish would relocate to after one week as per Supreme Court directives.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court had directed Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week after his release from jail.

“Petitioner to give his passport to the trial court, and will not enter the state of Uttar Pradesh, apart from his appearance for trial proceedings,” the court had ordered.

The court also said that the petitioner has to mark his attendance at the police station of jurisdiction where he relocates to.

The court also warned Mishra and his family members against influencing witnesses, violation of which would lead to the cancellation of his bail. “If it is found that Mishra is trying to delay the trial, it will be a valid ground to cancel his bail,” the court said in its order.

The case will now be taken up on March 14 again for further directions in the matter.

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district’s Tikunia where violence had erupted when farmers were protesting against the then UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

According to the UP Police FIR, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Ashish was seated.

Following the incident, the driver of the SUV and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

