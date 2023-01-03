BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Ashneer exhibited ‘unruly, threatening behaviour’ in AGM: BharatPe

NewsWire
0
0

Fintech platform BharatPe on Tuesday said that its former co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover exhibited “unruly, intimidating and threatening behaviour” towards the authorised representatives and employees of the company during the recently concluded Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to a company spokesperson, the AGM was conducted in full compliance of applicable laws and customary procedures on December 31, 2022.

“Ashneer Grover and his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, joined the AGM with the clear intent to disrupt the proceedings. Throughout the three-hour long meeting, Ashneer exhibited unruly, intimidating and threatening behaviour towards the authorised representatives and employees of BharatPe who were doing their best to fulfil the statutory obligations of the Company,” the company spokesperson said in a statement.

BharatPe said that it is evident that “these are retaliatory and diversionary tactics being resorted by him and are likely a response to the criminal complaint and civil suit filed against him and his family members for various financial improprieties”.

The merchant fintech platform is fighting a case in the Delhi High Court against Grover and his wife, along with family members, alleging a Rs 88.6 crore fraud allegedly committed under their tenure.

Earlier in the day, Fintech platform BharatPe on Tuesday announced that Suhail Sameer will transition from the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Strategic Advisor, effective from January 7.

Current CFO Nalin Negi has been appointed as an interim CEO to partner with senior executives to strengthen the company’s business, as the Board is actively searching for the new CEO.

20230103-222803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Barbeque-Nation to grow delivery business, open 20 new outlets

    Local manufacturing in India’s TWS earbuds sector reaches record 16%

    Religare Group strives to bring inclusive social welfare through multi-sectoral initiatives...

    Rajnath to make statement on Ladakh situation in Parliament