The upcoming episode of ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ promises to be an exciting and fiery one. Ashneer Grover will shake up the auditions as he comes armed with 2000 Roadiums, and gang leaders Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty, and Prince Narula will be pitching to Ashneer to partner up with them.

Gautam will begin his pitch by finding a common ground on the basis of both of them being Delhites. In response, Ashneer will say: “Delhi Delhi ka kya hai, Sarkar thodi na banani hai yaha pe *What’s it about Delhi? We are not here to form the government).”

He will also add: “Chal Roadium toh ek cheez ho gayi, dusri sath me milke gang bhi toh banana hai (Roadium is just thing, we have to make the gang as well.”

Prince will pitch talk about how she is the oldest member of the Roadies Gang to which Ashneer will say “Dekh pehle makkhan wala part toh cut kar de, mere ko koi farak nahi pad raha (Keep aside the fluff, doesn’t matter to me).”

“Tu mere ko Dilli se bol de ya tu mereko Hindustan se bol de ya kuch bhi bol de, main merit pe game khelne wala banda hu I You can call me as someone from Delhi or anywhere else in India, I’m least bothered. I play the game on merit.”

Ashneer made quite the impression on viewers due to his ‘Shark Tank’ memes which are highly popular today, so his arrival is sure to shake up the whole show.

It remains a mystery who Ashneer will partner up with and give his 2000 Roadiums. To get the answers to these questions, viewers can tune in to MTV and JioCinemas to watch the latest episode of ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ The episode airs on Saturday.

