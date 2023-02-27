BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECHSPORTS

Ashneer Grover, wife set to launch fantasy sports app CrickPe: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Former BharatPe Co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover are apparently ready with their new startup, this time in the sphere of fantasy sports with a new app called CrickPe, the media reported on Monday.

According to leading startup covering portal Entrackr, citing sources, CrickPe is expected to be launched in the “next few weeks”.

“The app is in closed beta mode and will soon open to the public,” the report said, citing people close to the matter.

The CrickPe website appears to be a fantasy sports website for cricket fans and has an image of Ashneer. Although the veracity of the website could not be independently ascertained at the moment.

Grover or his wife were yet to comment or tweet about their new venture under their newly-formed venture called Third Unicorn.

The Third Unicorn has been building a “market shaking” business which is “bootstrapped” and “without limelight”, according to a recent LinkedIn post by Ashneer.

Ashneer and Madhuri Jain are currently fighting a court case where BharatPe has accused them of swindling Rs 88.6 crore while being at the helm at the company.

According to data accessed through Tofler, the Grovers last year registered a new company to begin their new journey.

The firm had a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh and an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh.

Celebrating his 40th birthday, Grover tweeted last year that it is time to build another unicorn.

“Today I turn 40. Some will say I’ve lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me it’s still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It’s time for the Third Unicorn,” he had posted.

Grover also said he was planning to start his own venture without seeking funds from the investors.

20230227-170807

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab & Haryana HC paves way for probe against NSEL defaulter...

    MakeMyTrip acquires foreign exchange services provider BookMyForex

    G20 to strengthen India’s role in world economic order: FM Sitharaman

    Lenders can recover dues from defaulters by disposing of their foreign...