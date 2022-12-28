Former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover on Wednesday mocked Uber’s claim of having driven 4.5 billion km — the distance between Earth and Neptune — in India this year, saying it needs to improve services on Earth, not the moon.

“As per Uber – they made trips as long as Milky Way in India. So Mars ki sawaari aap kiske saath karna chahenge (So which company would you pick to travel to Mars)? @UberINSupport @Uber”, he tweeted.

The options included Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Uber Bhaiya if not cancel, and koi airport hi pahucha do (just drop me to the airport).

Moreover, Grover also mocked Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh when he got to know that he has deleted the report shared on Linkedin in which he shared “4.5 billion km or the distance to the last planet on the solar system”.

“Arre waah — 100 feedback comments aa gaye to Prabhjeet Singh (Uber India Country Manager) ne apni post hi delete kar di (Oh wow — when 100 feedback comments came, Prabhjeet Singh deleted his post). Country Managers seem more keen to manage their own image than their business,” he posted on Linkedin.

“Who needs to take an Uber to the Moon? What customers have been facing are cancellations and bad cab experiences — address them head-on. You guys are going down the same path as WhatsApp with these messages”, he said.

Earlier this week, Uber shared its annual analysis in which it said that Indians spent 11 billion minutes travelling in its cabs in 2022.

“The year 2022 saw Indians start travelling big again, and cities swinging back open for business after the pandemic. Uber trips during the year covered as many as 4.5 billion kilometres, which is the distance from Earth all the way to Neptune, the last planet in the solar system since Pluto got kicked out of the team,” the company said in an official statement.

