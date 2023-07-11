INDIA

Ashok Choudhary asks BJP to reveal detergent powder they use to make corrupt leaders clean

Bihar Building Construction Minister Ashok Choudhary on Tuesday asked the BJP to reveal which detergent powder they are using to make corrupt leaders clean.

“How can BJP’s dual policy run in the country? BJP top leader said that Chagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel are corrupt leaders. Then why did BJP worked with the same leaders?

“I want to know from BJP what kind of detergent powder they use to clean leaders. When these leaders go to BJP they are clean and when they move towards us they start smelling. What kind of detergent powder BJP uses? Tell us, we will use the same detergent powder,” Ashok Chaudhary said, while interacting with the media persons in Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Reacting on Nitish Kumar having asked Jitan Ram Manjhi resignation when a FIR was registered against him in 2005, Chaudhary said: “Now the situation has changed. If an FIR is the parameter of corruption, the BJP will register FIRs on every minister so that Nitish Kumar remains alone.

“BJP’s intention is not clean and transparent. There was time when cases were also registered against Amit Shah. Times do change. Nothing is permanent. Time is the strongest thing in the world. Times change for every person,” he said.

When asked about whether he may contest the Lok Sabha poll from Jamui, he said he has not decided yet whether to contest or not.

