Ashok Leyland, ABB arm sign pact for e-buses’ charging tech

Chennai, Jan 9 (IANS) Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland Ltd, part of the Hinduja Group, and ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd on Friday announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for battery charging technology.

In a statement issued here Ashok Leyland said the two companies have signed a MoU in the public e-mobility space, to expand the eco-system for electric bus transportation system.

The MoU outlines a partnership to develop a pilot electric bus based on ABB’s innovative flash-charge technology, TOSA, which tops up the battery in just seconds while passengers get on and off the bus.

“We are pushing the boundaries of e-mobility with our flash-charging technology TOSA for buses to contribute to a cleaner, greener, and sustainable future. The aim is to provide a zero local emission mass public transportation bus system with high passenger capacity. We are pleased to be working with Ashok Leyland in advancing responsible urban mobility,” N. Venu, Managing Director, ABB Power Products was quoted as saying in the statement.

As per the agreement Ashok Leyland will develop and manufacture electric buses with ABB’s TOSA flash-charging technology along with operational support and service.

According to N Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, in order to stay competitive in domestic and global markets, the company is joining hands with ABB.

TOSA is the world’s fastest flash-charging connection technology that lets cities reduce the environmental pollution of their transit systems without affecting passenger capacity or journey times.

At selected passenger stops, its system connects the bus to the charging infrastructure, and in a mere 15 seconds the batteries are charged with a 600-kilowatt power boost. An additional few minutes charge at the final terminal enables a full recharge without interrupting the bus schedule.

ABB Power Grids’ business in India is responsible for planning, design, engineering installation and commissioning of the TOSA charging system under the MoU.

Ashok Leyland will have the scope of manufacturing and supplying electrics buses compatible with TOSA technology.

