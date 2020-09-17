Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 trucks

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) Truck major Ashok Leyland Ltd. on Thursday said it has secured an order for 1,400 intermediate commercial vehicles (ICV) from a logistics start-up Procure Box.

In a statement issued here, Ashok Leyland said the order encompasses the company’s model Ecomet over the next 5-6 months.

“Over the last few years, Ashok Leyland has made significant efforts to increase its market share in the ICV segment and our efforts have given rich dividends,” Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland said.

