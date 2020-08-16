Ashok Leyland ready to expand global presence: Dheeraj Hinduja

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Ashok Leyland is ready to increase its footprint in the global market, says its Chairman Dheeraj G. Hinduja.

In his message to the shareholders, in the commercial vehicle major’s Annual Report, he said that it is now the opportune time for Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to showcase their manufacturing prowess and seek a global position.

Hinduja said: “With AVTR and the upcoming LCV range, I would like to mention with reasonable confidence that your company is ready to expand its presence in India and multiple overseas markets.

“I strongly believe that now is the opportune time for Indian OEMs like Ashok Leyland to move, without inhibition, and seek a global position by showcasing our manufacturing prowess and demonstrating the products of global standards of quality and reliability.”

Further, the Hinduja Group company would also continue to position mobility products and solutions in an accelerated manner, being one of the largest providers of logistic vehicles to the country’s armed forces, he added.

“We should be seeing the benefits of our plans and efforts before long,” he said.

On business operations amid the pandemic, Hinduja said that the management of Ashok Leyland has taken the opportunity of the last few months to re-examine the business and operating models without any presumptions.

“Upon a clinical assessment of the short-term and long-term prospects, a series of initiatives have been set in motion to reconfigure the company aimed at sustainable growth while minimising the adverse impact of economic cycles,” he said.

Looking ahead, Hinduja said that the long-term outlook for the sector continues to remain positive, with the current phase seen “only as an aberration”.

–IANS

rrb/sn/vd