Actor Ashoka Thackur is very excited about his upcoming music video where he is featured alongside actress Donal Bisht. The video, titled ‘Badhi Hi Mushkil Se’, is a tragic number and is sure to become a favourite, says the actor.

“Shooting the music video was an amazing experience. There are some songs that touch your soul and this one is one of those. The melody is so unique and it is sure to become popular. I am very confident. People will be able to relate to it at some level,” says the actor.

He adds: “The music video has been shot in Igatpuri and the singer is Kunal Oye. He is a Punjabi singer. It has been directed by Ajay Siyaram Tiwari and the producer is Nisha K Thakur. The music video is a sad number and is an evergreen song that can be listened to anytime. It is going to release soon “

Talking about shooting with actress Donal Bisht, he adds: “It was lovely to share the screen with Donal, she is a fabulous actress and an even more fabulous human being. We shared a great equation with each other and helped each other along the way. I feel that when you have such a talented co-star, you also give your best effort,” he says.

The actor has become a huge fan of the format of music videos as well.

“They are like tiny films and I love that they take only a few days to complete. Music videos have a proper storyline and that is something I enjoy the most. They are quick to shoot and people love them,” he says.

