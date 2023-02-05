Ashton Kutcher has revealed a slightly embarrassing anecdote about how he first met Harry Styles during a karaoke party thrown by his and wife Mila Kunis’ neighbour, reports ‘People’.

Talking about Harry Styles, he told ‘Esquire’ magazine, that he is “an extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today.”

“And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ‘Abba’ song … I’m like, Oh my God. It’s bananas”, he recalled. “So this kid gets off stage, and Mila and I go up to him. And we’re like, Man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good, like really good”.

“He’s like, ‘Thanks, man. Thank you, I really appreciate that. So we go to our friend and we go, God, that guy was really good, huh? And they’re like, It’s Harry Styles. And I was like, Who’s that? Mila’s like, It’s the guy from the boy band. He’s a professional singer”.

“Oh my God, now I feel like a jerk. He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I feel so dumb. So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good,” Kutcher added.

20230205-142603