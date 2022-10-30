SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Ashwin in disbelief after Kohli drops a dolly in Ind-SA match

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and cricket fanatics were left shocked when former India skipper Virat Kohli — in the 12th over of South Africa’s chase — dropped a dolly to give Aiden Markram a reprieve, in Perth on Sunday.

The ball went straight into the hands of Kohli but the former India captain ended up dropping it. It was one of the easiest catches and Kohli’s drop left Ashwin shocked. Neither captain Rohit Sharma nor the fans could believe Kohli dropping the catch.

The video of Ashwin’s reaction has gone viral now on social media.

Markram was batting on 35 when Kohli dropped him. The right-handed batsman went on to score a half-century and finished at 52 off 41 to play his part in the win. Markram’s catch could have surely made a difference and that dropped chance proved too costly for Team India.

India now have 2 wins from 3 matches in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

