Ashwini Puneeth Raj Kumar unveils edge-of-seat thriller ‘Juliet 2’ teaser

NewsWire
Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar launched the teaser of the Kannada film ‘Juliet 2’ with Brinda Acharya in the lead at an event here.

The movie showcases the story of an independent woman (Juliet), who is very close to her father. Being a devoted and caring daughter, she wants to fulfil her father’s dreams. One night, she witnesses a dreadful incident that reconnects her to her own past traumas.

The story revolves around the chaotic circle of vengeful attacks. Will Juliet be able to prevail over the brutality behind those darkest doors?

Producer Likith R. Kotian, director Virat B. Gowda, and Brinda Acharya as well as her co-star, Srikanth Roy Badiger, were present at the launch event.

The movie is all set to be released this February and the distribution rights are with Reliance Entertainment Studios.

20230125-121402

