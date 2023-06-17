Two weeks after the Odisha train tragedy that claimed at least 290 lives, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inspected the Control Office at Divisional Railway Manager Office at New Delhi Railway Station.

He also reviewed the arrangements for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela with the General Managers of Northern Railway, North Central Railway and North Eastern Railway.

During the Railway Minister’s visit, Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway; Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi and senior officers of Railway Board and Northern Railway were also present.

Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said that a presentation regarding the work of the Control Office was made by the Delhi Division.

The Minister discussed at length the work at the Control Office and also also inspected the Control Office and interacted with the Officers and Railway employees of the various departments on duty at the Control Office.

The Northern Railway official said: “Ashwini Vaishnaw instructed the officers and staff present to ensure the safety of train movement and emphasised that it should not be compromised during monitoring of train movement at the control office.”

Kumar said that the Minister also visited each control office, section control, coaching control, freight control, engineering control, carriage and wagon control, etc.

The Minister then reached Northern Railway Headquarters and also reviewed the arrangements of the forthcoming Kumbh Mela with the General Managers of Northern Railway, North Central Railway and North Eastern Railway and along with DRMs of concerned divisions.

