Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tewari who is gearing up for her upcoming release, shares the inception of the story of ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’.

‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ is an anthology where three filmmakers – Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary along with Ashwiny – are coming together with three different stories of love, longing and emotional journey.

Talking about her story, Ashwiny said, “There are a lot of feelings which you want to express but you don’t get any reaction. In this case, it was one human who had a lot to say. And one object which was humanised and after a point, you just feel that she’s just listening to someone who needs to be heard. So, therefore, untold feelings, unknown conversations, untold expressions, the untold story of a mind of a human who stays with himself is all expressed to an object who he imagines is speaking and understanding. Sometimes silence speaks more and the untold words have a way of conversing with you and understanding as if you have known each other for a long time.”

The story features actor Abhishek Banerjee and his complicated relationship with a mannequin.

‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ starring – Rinku Mahadeo, Rajguru, Delzad Hiwale, Kunal Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Nikhil Dwivedi and Palomi – releases on Netflix on September 17.

–IANS

aru/kr