Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has wrapped up the shoot of ‘Faadu’. She also posted an emotional message on social media expressing gratitude for everyone associated with the project.

Taking to her Instagram, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari posted two pictures, one of herself operating the camera and the other of ‘Faadu’ scribbled over the sand.

She wrote a long note in the caption, “Wrapped #Faadu and wrapped a piece of my heart for every beautiful human who has passionately worked on this story living and breathing every character through 8 months of prep and shoot.”

She continued in the caption, “There is no greater joy for a storyteller to see the symphony of a scene slowly taking shape with each note of love and commitment from crew members of every department whose eyes speak volumes of passion for their craft. Filmmaking is not an easy process.”

She shared that the craft of filmmaking is something that demands patience and passion and that it is teamwork, “It is not about instant gratification. It is definitely about being patient outward and inward at various milestones. It’s like a long bridge where every nut and bolt is holding for the journey to keep moving. When one breaks down the others can hardly manage. And it cannot be left unfinished.”

Expressing her gratitude, she further shared, “Thank you to each and everyone who has been with me in this journey of triumphs and adversity. Of moments of breakdown. Of trust and friendship. Thank you Danish, Saumya Joshi, Indranil, Nirav for trusting me with this gem and narrating a beautiful scene of two individuals one afternoon in Jan 2020.”

“It’s indeed been a journey of exploration and learning about oneself in the emotions of characters that makes Faadu indeed Faadu. Thank you @pavailgulati, @saiyami, @abhilashthapliyal and my entire diverse cast, some very senior actors from various parts of our country who made their presence felt even for a small scene. I only have immense gratitude that I sailed through the unexpectedness in a pandemic age. Looking forward to take you to a Faadu world on @sonylivindia”, she concluded.

Produced by Studio Next, ‘Faadu’, which is an intense poetic love story between two different-thinking characters, stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.

