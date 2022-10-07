ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari pens heartwarming note for ‘Faadu’ composer Santhosh Narayan

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is busy with the post-production of her streaming series ‘Faadu’, recently met Santhosh Narayan, the music composer, who has designed the tunes for the series. The director, who refers to him as her brother, penned down a beautiful note for Santhosh as she shared a picture with him on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram, Ashwiny shared the picture as she wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude to you @musicsanthosh sir and your team. Thank-you for making music for #Faadu and teaching so many important nuggets in the process of making music. I left chennai only with memories of insane commitment, enthusiasm for your craft and laughter unlimited.”

“Also please share Togayal, molgavattal and molgapoddi (varieties of chutneys) with your team now that I am not there to fight with the brother i never had Thank-you @meenakshi_santhoshnarayanan @dhee__@karthikmanickavasakam and the whole team, Valu, Manik for spoiling me with so much of unexpected love”, she added in her note.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ashwiny is also working on the life story of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murthy.

20221007-153204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No more just about style, Tollywood moves beyond stereotypes

    Tamannaah Bhatia’s biggest fear is losing her memory

    ‘Squid Game’ will get a second season

    Ranveer reveals what he loves about Gujarat, playing Gujarati boy in...